The American Music Awards will air on Tuesday, October 9th on ABC.
The announcement for a “new date, same unforgettable night” was made on the award shows’ Instagram account.
Last year’s AMAs took place on Sunday, Nov 19.
While the special drew a large audience, TV ratings took a major hit due to Sunday night football.
A move to Tuesday night allows removes any competition thus securing the most eyeballs for all of the jaw-dropping musical and pop culture moments.
This is especially important since the nominees are based on fan interactions as reflected in Billboard magazine and its website.
The AMAs honor artists in Pop/Rock, Alternative Rock, Country, Rap/Hip-Hop, Soul/R&B, Adult Contemporary, Contemporary Inspirational, Latin, EDM and Soundtrack. Marquee non-genre award.
The televised show allows for awards in New Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Tour of the Year, Video of the Year, Favorite Song and Artist of the Year categories.