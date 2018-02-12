Photo by: Dreamstime

On one of their first Valentine’s days together, Walker Hayes took his now-wife, Laney, to Subway.

“I don’t think she was that happy about that,” Hayes said in a recent interview. “She got her a footlong and two oatmeal raisin cookies … Laney and I, we’re lame holiday celebrators. We’re very lazy when it comes to Hallmark holidays like that.”

The pair have been together since 11th grade and have six kids together with their seventh on the way! As you can imagine, that commitment plus Hayes being on the road leaves little time to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

But even if they don’t celebrate, it doesn’t mean Hayes hasn’t done anything sweet for her! Like writing his new single, “Halloween,” about her — yes, it’s a LOVE song!

“She’s a hard person to write a love song for because she’s heard ’em all,” Hayes stated in an interview. “She knows when they get too sweet, they’re not really true. Marriage isn’t always sweet and pretty.”

MORE.