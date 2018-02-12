ID 108585219 © Svetlana Kramynina | Dreamstime.com

Wondering what you should buy your significant other this Valentine’s Day?

Look no further!

Offers.com and AskMen, survey a thousand people to find out what the most common and bought gifts in Illinois are.

Unsurprisingly, roses, chocolates, flower bouquets, diamond earrings, and a diamond bracelet, made the top five.

Isn’t that the most cliche top 5 gift list ever?

Illinois shoppers chose alcohol and lingeries as their least favorite V-Day gifts.

And don’t worry, if you haven’t purchased a gift yet, you fall into the category of 22% of shoppers who wait till the week of Valentine’s Day to buy gifts.

Apparently, that’s when you can score the best deals.

As for date night: 22% of consumers in Illinois will be having a romantic restaurant for dinner and 17% will spend the night at home.

See the full study HERE!