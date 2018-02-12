(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
All the snow’s been shoveled, so it’s time for another round of Roman’s College of Country Knowledge!
This morning Patty from Woodstock battled Roman for country knowledge supremacy!
Email Mornings@US99.com to play!
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- Eric Church, Maren Morris and the Brothers Osborne performed this 1992 Eric Clapton song at the Grammys as a tribute to the Las Vegas shooting victims. What song was it? (Tears In Heaven)
- This recently reunited duo says it was the “Bat Signal” that brought them back together. What is the name of this group? (Sugarland)
- Maren Morris joked in a recent interview that the two things she needs at her upcoming wedding are her excellent fiancé……and tequila! Who is she marrying? (Ryan Hurd)
- Luke Bryan says that he’s been working so hard on this new TV show that he should get a Five Hour Energy Drink sponsorship out of it. What TV show is it? (Luke Bryan)
- Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fischer is coming out of retirement and returning to the NHL team he used to play for. What team is it? (Nashville Predators)