(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Mother Nature has dumped a bunch of snow overnight, so Stylz and Roman figured they’d send Shovelin’ Shannon from the Promotions Department to shovel another listeners driveway!

This morning Shannon braved I-8o to head to Orland Park and help out a single mom named Holly who sent us a Tweet asking for help!

Not only did she shovel the driveway, but Shannon may end up babysitting too!