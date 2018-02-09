Snow may have closed Chicago Public Schools today, but classes were still in session at Roman’s College of Country Knowledge!
Today Roman faced off with Domenica from Elmhurst!
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- Kelsea Ballerini announced on social media that all of the shows on her upcoming tour have sold out. Kelsea just got married. What’s her new hubby’s name? (Morgan Evans)
- The Maren Morris/Zedd song “The Middle” was featured in a commercial for this store during the Grammys. HINT: The store’s logo is a bullseye. What store was it? (Target)
- Kim Kardashian sent samples of her new fragrance to a whole bunch of her enemies, including Blac Chyna, Piers Morgan and this “New Year’s Day” singer. Who was it? (Taylor Swift)
- Thomas Rhett posted a picture of himself with Offset from the group Migos on social media teasing that he’d like to do a song with the trio. What genre of music is Migos best known for? (Hip-Hop)
- Sam Hunt says that he has new music is on the way and that it should be out before he heads out on tour with this artist this summer. Who is he touring with this summer? (Luke Bryan)