09 May 2015 - Century City, California - Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler. JDRF LA?s 12th Annual ?Imagine Gala? held at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza. Photo Credit: David Walega/AdMedia *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

The Laguna Beach days are coming back to life, but with a southern twist!

Kristin Cavallari is set to star in her own reality TV show revolving around her expanded fashion line in Nashville. While the show will feature her NFL hubby and former Bears player, Jay Cutler, but mainly focus on her career endeavors.

Kristin has mentioned in the past that she hopes her hubby ends his NFL career soon. Will the show get Jay Cutler to finally retire??

Who is going to tune in for this?