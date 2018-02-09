Photo: Courtesy Sony Music Nashville

By Scott T. Sterling

Cam has found herself mixed up with a no-good cheating man, and now she’s calling him out to his unsuspecting wife, Diane.

That’s the plot of Cam’s colorful new video for “Diane,” the first single from Cam’s upcoming sophomore album, which is due this year.

The clip’s retro ’70s vibe is an ideal visual for the jaunty tune’s infectious energy and candy-coated chorus.

“It’s the apology so many spouses deserve, but never get,” Cam said of the song in a press statement. “The other woman is coming forward to break the news to the wife about an affair, respecting her enough to have that hard conversation, once she realized he was married. And in true country fashion, I’ve set the whole raw story to upbeat music, so you can dance while you process it all.”

Directed by Daniel Carberry, the “Diane” video is a strong introduction to the next era of Cam. Watch it below.

