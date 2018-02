(Photo by Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images)

A lot of kids will be home from school today because of the snow and that means they’ll be watching a lot of cartoons!

So, in honor of that, Stylz and Roman decided to ask Walker Hayes how many cartoon characters he could name in 15 seconds!

Did his opponent, Brittany, know more or less than him in today’s Stylz and Roman’s 15 Second Frenzy?