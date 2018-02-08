(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for City Winery)
This morning, Meagan from Wrigleyville went 5 for 5 in Roman’s College of Country Knowledge!
Did Roman tie her score….or did Meagan walk away with an extra $100 in her pocket?
Think you’ve got what it takes? Email Mornings@US99.com!
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- Brad Paisley painted a mural on the side of the Bridgestone Arena, which is the home to the Predators NHL franchise. What city do the Predators play in? (Nashville)
- Thomas Rhett joked in a recent interview that his wife wants to have five kids. He said he’d be cool with three. What is his wife’s name? (Lauren)
- Chris Young says that he plans on taking Porter on tour with him….but he thinks Porter is still a little too young for life on the road. Who is Porter? (His dog)
- Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris recently released a video of them covering the song “No Scrubs.” What trio originally did that song? (TLC)
- Sam Hunt looks very different now-a-days since he no longer has this. What is it? (His beard)