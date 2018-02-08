Filed Under:beard, Brad Paisley, children, Chris Young, Dog, Maren Morris, miranda lambert, mural, Nashville Predators, No Scrubs, porter, Sam Hunt, Shaving, Thomas Rhett, TLC, touring, Wife, Wrigleyville
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for City Winery)

This morning, Meagan from Wrigleyville went 5 for 5 in Roman’s College of Country Knowledge!

Did Roman tie her score….or did Meagan walk away with an extra $100 in her pocket?

Think you’ve got what it takes? Email Mornings@US99.com!

Today’s Questions and Answers:

  1. Brad Paisley painted a mural on the side of the Bridgestone Arena, which is the home to the Predators NHL franchise.  What city do the Predators play in? (Nashville)
  2. Thomas Rhett joked in a recent interview that his wife wants to have five kids. He said he’d be cool with three.  What is his wife’s name? (Lauren)
  3. Chris Young says that he plans on taking Porter on tour with him….but he thinks Porter is still a little too young for life on the road.  Who is Porter? (His dog)
  4. Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris recently released a video of them covering the song “No Scrubs.”  What trio originally did that song? (TLC)
  5. Sam Hunt looks very different now-a-days since he no longer has this.  What is it? (His beard)
