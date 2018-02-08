Photo: Jim Wright

By Scott T. Sterling

Dierks Bentley wants to be your new stylist.

Related: Dierks Bentley Announces 2018 Tour Dates



The country star has revealed an exclusive new lifestyle collection, Desert Sun, launched in collaboration with Flag & Anthem.

“This has been such a fun thing to create and develop. I love clothes that are perfectly worn-in like you’ve had them a lifetime, but can also take the wear and tear that comes from an active lifestyle,” Bentley explained in a press statement. “I’ve learned over the last few months that there’s a real art to getting that just right. The Flag & Anthem guys have been doing it at the highest level and have helped me put together a collection that I think is totally authentic to me and one that hopefully people all over the country will dig too.”



With the clothing line’s name inspired by lyrics from Bentley’s latest album, The Mountain, Desert Sun’s debut spring collection features “primarily men’s items including vintage-washed tees, raglans, hoodies and hats along with a handful of women’s tees.”

The line is available now at retailers including Buckle, Von Maur and Dillard’s. See the collection here.