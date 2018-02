(Photo credit : ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)

The weather today (and for the next couple of days too) is a mess!

That means you’ll need to scrape your car windows often, but what do you do if you don’t have a snow brush to do it?

Stylz and Roman opened up their phone lines this morning to find out!

Some people get someone else to do it, others mix together weird concoctions to spray on their windows and then there was the guy who used a Shania Twain cassette. (A cassette? What’s that? LOL)