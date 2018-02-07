2/5/2018 - File photo dated 12/02/17 of Fifty Shades Of Grey star Jamie Dornan who has said the implications of Brexit keep him awake at night. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Mr. Corden will see you now.

James Corden and Jamie Dornan went full on Fifty Shades on last night’s episode of The Late Late Show.

Their sketch mimicked a scene from Dornan’s hit film Fifty Shades and served as promo for the final installment of Fifty Shades Freed.

Corden invites Jamie to his playroom but instead of floggers and whips, Dornan finds model train sets.

Corden then tries to seduce Dornan by dressing him up as a train conductor and ordering him to call him “signal master.”

Enough reading — just watch the sketch. It’s more entertaining that way!