Marissa entered Roman’s College of Country Knowledge pretty confident this morning.
Was she over confident….or did she take down Roman?
Wanna play? Email Mornings@US99.com.
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- Adam Levine says he sent a giant framed version of Blake Shelton’s People Magazine Sexiest Man Alive cover as a prank. What group is Levine the lead singer of? (Maroon 5)
- Luke Combs joked in a recent interview that he’s put on about 20 pounds while touring because he likes to eat a lot of food from this fast food chain. What restaurant was it? (Taco Bell)
- This group recently performed on Ellen and even received the gift of underwear from the talk show host. This group also recently performed at the Sears Center with Chris Young. Who are they? (LANCO)
- Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, Carly Pearce, Morgan Wallen and Jon Pardi will perform in Chicago in September. Where is this show happening at? (Wrigley Field)
- This country artist revealed on social media that she was pulled over for the first time the other day. Luckily the cop let her go without giving her a ticket. Who was it? (Carrie Underwood)