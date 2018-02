(Photo credit: MICHEL GANGNE/AFP/Getty Images)

There was a whole lot of sales people that called in sick around the US99 offices yesterday.

Stylz and Roman joked that they thought many of them may have been hung over from Sunday’s Big Game.

Many times people call in sick because they partied a little too hard or maybe they just didn’t want to go in that day.

Stylz and Roman got some of their listeners to reveal their excuses this morning on the show!