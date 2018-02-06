(Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)
Robert told Stylz and Roman this morning that he wasn’t as successful betting on the Super Bowl as he’d hoped.
That’s why he was hoping to beat Roman in the College of Country Knowledge and grab $100!
If you think you have what it takes to defeat Roman, email Mornings@US99.com!
Todays Questions and Answers:
- Jason Aldean took to Twitter to congratulate Chipper Jones on his upcoming baseball Hall of Fame induction. Aldean is a huge fan of the team that Jones played for. What team was it? (Atlanta Braves)
- Hillary Scott posted a video the other day of her 4 year old daughter playing Tom Petty’s “Learning To Fly” on the piano. What group is Scott a part of? (Lady Antebellum)
- Reba McEntire has signed on to play Colonel Sanders in a series of ads for what fast food chain? (KFC)
- This singer says that he thinks that it’s hot that his fiancée plays X-Box and even uses it to communicate with him. What singer is it? (Kane Brown)
- Sam Hunt did a cover of the song “No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems” during Luke Bryan’s “Crash My Playa event in Mexico recently. Who originally did that song? (Kenny Chesney)