Dunkin’ Donuts is setting a romantic vibe with their Valentine’s Day menu.
The chain rolled out their seasonal selections, which include several heart-shaped donuts.
The Vanilla Truffle Donut is filled with vanilla-flavored buttercreme, frosted with vanilla icing and topped with semi-sweet chocolate curls.
The Brownie Batter Crumble Donuts is filled with rich chocolatey brownie batter filling, frosted with chocolate icing and crumbled brownies.
The Cupid’s Choice Donuts comes with Bavarian Crème, frosted with strawberry-flavored icing and sprinkled with a festive mix of pink and white sprinkles.
From 🍩 to 💍 to 👰, it was love at first bite for @cassandrajolene and @chaddschroy! Tell us how your relationship or friendship runs on Dunkin’ by tagging an Instagram photo of you and your loved one with #DDLoveContest for a chance to win a trip for two to any location in the U.S. with a Dunkin' Donuts! … No Purch Nec, 18+, US only. Ends 2/15/18. Rules: dunkinpromotions.com