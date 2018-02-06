By Drew Walker
Filed Under:Academy of Country Music, ACMs, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, new hosts
Photo: Courtesy UMG Nashville

Lots of country stars & radio programmers are in Nashville this week to network and focus on the year ahead … last night, Dierks Bentley was asked about the upcoming 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards show and he blurted out, “That’s over … we got fired. Is that not common knowledge?”

No. It. Is. Not. WOW … so Luke & Dierks out after 2 years as hosts. I thought they had fun!

Who is now on your bucket list to host this year’s show? Share with us below!

