Windy City Smokeout returns for the 5th consecutive year, July 13-15, right off of the Chicago River and Grand Ave!
US*99 welcomes Brett Eldredge, Brothers Osborne and Brett Young to headline one night each for this year’s festival!
Passes are on-sale now and through this Friday, February 9th ONLY, you can purchase them for a discount $25 off 3-day passes and $5 off single day passes by using the code word US992018 at windycitysmokeout.com !
Friday, July 13th:
Brett Young
Drake White & The Big Fire
Cody Johnson
Ryan Kinder
Saturday, July 14th:
Brett Eldredge
Aaron Lewis
Ashley Mcbryde
Alex Williams
Jacob Powell
Sunday, July 15th:
Brothers Osborne
Turnpike Troubadours
Walker Hayes
Charley Crockett
Jamie Lin Wilson