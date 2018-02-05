Filed Under:Windy City Smokeout

Windy City Smokeout returns for the 5th consecutive year, July 13-15, right off of the Chicago River and Grand Ave!

US*99 welcomes Brett Eldredge, Brothers Osborne and Brett Young to headline one night each for this year’s festival!

Passes are on-sale now and through this Friday, February 9th ONLY, you can purchase them for a discount $25 off 3-day passes and $5 off single day passes by using the code word US992018 at windycitysmokeout.com !

 

Friday, July 13th:

Brett Young
Drake White & The Big Fire
Cody Johnson
Ryan Kinder

Saturday, July 14th:

Brett Eldredge
Aaron Lewis
Ashley Mcbryde
Alex Williams
Jacob Powell

Sunday, July 15th:

Brothers Osborne
Turnpike Troubadours
Walker Hayes
Charley Crockett
Jamie Lin Wilson

 

More Artists To Be Announced…

