John Stamos aka Uncle Jesse from Full House/Fuller House officially tied the knot this weekend.

The 54-year-old married Caitlin McHugh, 31, in a romantic church ceremony on Saturday, February 3 in Studio City, California.

The reception continued at Stamos’ Beverly Hills house, where the Disney superfan who has the “D” from the original Disney sign in his backyard and utilized it for the reception.

Stamos loves Disney so much he even proposed to McHugh at the Happiest Place on Earth in October 2017.

On her big day, the expectant bride stunned in a white princess gown while Stamos looked dapper in a navy tux.

No word on whether any of his Fuller House, Grandfathered or Scream Queens co-stars were in attendance.

The parents-to-be announced the pregnancy back in December.

Prior to the wedding, a thief stole $165,000 worth of jewelry from McHugh, but she didn’t let that discourage her!

