Monday’s can suck, but not if you can get a win in Roman’s College of Country Knowledge!
Who walked away with the W this morning…Roman or Sara from Hanover Park?
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- This singer says it was a recent friend’s engagement that inspired his hit song “Singles You Up.” Who sings that song? (Jordan Davis)
- This singer recently posted pics of her surgically repaired wrist….and the hardware that’s now implanted in her hand…on Instagram. Who is she? (Carrie Underwood)
- Kelsea Ballerini posted a video of her covering the song Female on Twitter the other day. Who originally did that song? (Keith Urban)
- Florida Georgia Line and BeBe Rexha teamed up to perform on The Tonight Show recently. Who is the current host of The Tonight Show? (Jimmy Fallon)
- You might want to “Hide The Wine” from this country singer. Who is it? (Carly Pearce)