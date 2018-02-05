Filed Under:BeBe Rex, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Cover Song, Engagement, female, Florida Georgia Line, hardware, Hide The Wine, Jordan Davis, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Singles You Up, Surgery, The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, wrist
Monday’s can suck, but not if you can get a win in Roman’s College of Country Knowledge!

Who walked away with the W this morning…Roman or Sara from Hanover Park?

Your chance is waiting at Mornings@US99.com.

Today’s Questions and Answers:

  1. This singer says it was a recent friend’s engagement that inspired his hit song “Singles You Up.”  Who sings that song? (Jordan Davis)
  2. This singer recently posted pics of her surgically repaired wrist….and the hardware that’s now implanted in her hand…on Instagram.  Who is she? (Carrie Underwood)
  3. Kelsea Ballerini posted a video of her covering the song Female on Twitter the other day.  Who originally did that song? (Keith Urban)
  4. Florida Georgia Line and BeBe Rexha teamed up to perform on The Tonight Show recently.  Who is the current host of The Tonight Show? (Jimmy Fallon)
  5. You might want to “Hide The Wine” from this country singer.  Who is it? (Carly Pearce)

 

