Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Justin Timberlake performs during half time in Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Halftime Show didn’t feature any surprise guests and that’s because they were all getting ready for the Fallon after-party!

Instead of kicking back and relaxing after such an epic show, JT took part in a live post-game broadcast of The Tonight Show from Minneapolis’ Orpheum Theatre where he played some tunes for the crowd.

Justin performed “Say Something,” the Stapleton duet that serves as Man of the Woods‘ third single. Wearing a beanie and holding an acoustic guitar, he and his country comrade introduced Minnesotans to the new song.

Timberlake also turned in a live rendition of “Supplies,” Man of the Woods‘ second single. He performed with a troupe of backup dancers for the folk-affected pop track.

Aside from the performance, he shared his thought on the coveted performance with his bestie Jimmy Fallon, especially his decision to pay homage to the late Prince.

Hilarious skits have become a tradition for the IRL-besties.

This time, the duo’s banter lent its hand to a hilarious installment of “Songversation,” which sees the duo sing parts of their conversations.

We dare you not to crack a smile during it!