One month from right now, US*99 wants to send you to Arizona for a Country Concert Double Header starring Old Dominion and Dustin Lynch!

You and a guest (21+) will fly round-trip from Chicago to Phoenix with two-nights March 2-4 at the Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, score tickets to see Dustin Lynch on March 2nd and Old Dominion on March 3 at the Talking Stick Resort PLUS receive a pair of tickets for spring training baseball on March 3!

It’s easy to win. Just text the word BASEBALL to 44995 to enter or sign up right now, here.

From US*99 Chicago’s Hottest Country!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live