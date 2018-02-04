One month from right now, US*99 wants to send you to Arizona for a Country Concert Double Header starring Old Dominion and Dustin Lynch!

You and a guest (21+) will fly round-trip from Chicago to Phoenix with two-nights March 2-4 at the Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, score tickets to see Dustin Lynch on March 2nd and Old Dominion on March 3 at the Talking Stick Resort PLUS receive a pair of tickets for spring training baseball on March 3!

It’s easy to win. Just text the word BASEBALL to 44995 to enter or sign up right now, here.

From US*99 Chicago’s Hottest Country!