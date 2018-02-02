US*99 has your chance to win an all-inclusive trip to Mexico courtesy of FunJet every weekend in February!

Listen to US*99 every weekend in February, on Saturdays in the 10am, 2pm and 5pm hours and Sundays in the 10am and 2pm hours. We’ll be giving away Motorola Moto X4 phones to winners in each of these hours!

Every winner is automatically qualified to win the grand prize of a Funjet Vacations getaway for two to either Cancun or Riviera Maya with all-inclusive accommodations at a RIU Hotels & Resorts property. Courtesy of Funjet Vacations and US*99!