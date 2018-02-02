US*99 has your chance to win an all-inclusive trip to Mexico courtesy of FunJet every weekend in February!

Listen to US*99 every weekend in February, on Saturdays in the 10am, 2pm and 5pm hours and Sundays in the 10am and 2pm hours. We’ll be giving away Motorola Moto X4 phones to winners in each of these hours!

Every winner is automatically qualified to win the grand prize of a Funjet Vacations getaway for two to either Cancun or Riviera Maya with all-inclusive accommodations at a RIU Hotels & Resorts property. Courtesy of Funjet Vacations and US*99!

10655 1517334022 imagea Take Me Back to Mexico

10655 1517334095 imageb Take Me Back to Mexico

10655 1517334138 imagec Take Me Back to Mexico

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live