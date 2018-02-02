Kelly Clarkson arrives at the 2018 NBCUniversal Winter Press Tour held at The Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, CA on Tuesday, January 9, 2018. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

This might be the best thing to ever exist on the internet.

Seth Meyers and Kelly Clarkson spent Thursday day drinking and well, things got pretty hilarious.

First, they concocted alcoholic beverages inspired by Simon Cowell, Blake Shelton with a pinch of Gwen Stefani and the French version of The Voice.

Then, they took a cognitive test; the same one President Donald Trump took.

This was followed by Meyers belting out “Since You Been Gone” to Kelly while wearing noise-canceling headphones.

Finally, they went up to the rooftop to “yell s**t” off the roof.

In other words, they did all the things normal drunk people do.

New idea: drunk karaoke every month with different celebrities!