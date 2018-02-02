(Photo credit: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
Abby from Yorkville must know a thing or two about country music because she’s headed down to Nashville this weekend!
But Roman’s country knowledge is pretty impressive, considering that his record currently is 281 and 26!
To play Roman’s College of Country Knowledge, email Mornings@US99.com!
- Thomas Rhett said in a recent interview that he’s become an expert at changing diapers. How many children does Rhett currently have? (Two)
- Luke Bryan says he’ll set out on the second leg of his US tour after he debuts on this TV show on March 11th. What show is it? (American Idol)
- Bebe Rexha says she has a new found love for country music after collaborating with this group on the song “Meant To Be.” What group is it? (Florida Georgia Line)
- Brothers Osbourne and LANCO have been announced as the opening acts for this singer’s upcoming “Mountains High” tour. What singer is it? (Dierks Bentley)
- Dolly Parton says she’s working on new music for Jennifer Anniston’s new movie “Dumpling.” On what TV show did Anniston play the character of Rachel Greene? (Friends)