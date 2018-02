(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for BMLG )

Sometimes you come back stronger after a breakup.

Case in point is the group Sugarland.

They told Stylz and Roman that they have a new found appreciation for each other now that they’re back together making music and touring.

So who initiated the first phone call and what does the “Bat Signal’ have to do with it?

Take a listen to what Kristian Bush and Jennifer Nettles told Stylz and Roman!