Photo: Frank Micelotta / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Sam Hunt has his very own music festival.

Related: Sam Hunt Heads Back To The Studio



The country star has revealed plans for The Nashional, a two-day event set for the weekend of April 20-21 at the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in Nashville, TN.

The diverse and wide-ranging lineup includes LANCO, Judah & The Lion, Fetty Wap, Brothers Osborne, Kyle, Quinn XCII, LANY, Chelsea Cutler, Ernest K. and Muscadine Bloodline.

Sam Hunt will headline both nights.

The singer says he wants the fest to reflect the true spirit of its host city.

“The sense of community in Nashville helps give it the character and personality that makes me proud to be a part of it,” Hunt said in a press statement. “I wanted to create an experience at The Nashional that celebrates music, community, and everything they mean to each other and this city.”

Watch a trailer for the festival below.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 9 at 10 AM CT via Ticketmaster.