Filed Under:Addison, advisor, Asher James, Blake Shelton, Charis Stapleton, Chris Stapleton, Dan and Shay, Emmy Lou Harris, Grammy Awards, Justin Timberlake, Kelly Clarkson, Maren Morris, reba mcentire, Say Something, Shoes, The Voice, Trace Adkins
(Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Jenn from Addison brought a ton of energy this morning, but did it translate to a win in Roman’s College of Country Knowledge?

Get your chance at beating Roman by emailing Mornings@US99.com!

Today’s Questions and Answers:

  1. The Voice returns to NBC on February 26th.  Trace Adkins says he will be joining what judge as an advisor on the show? (Blake Shelton)
  2. Chris Stapleton sang with Emmy Lou Harris at the Grammy’s.  He joined Brothers Osbourne, Eric Church and this “I Could Use A Love Song” singer as performers.  Who is she? (Maren Morris)
  3. Reba McEntire’s shoe collection includes 85 pairs of boots.  McEntire used to be the step mother in law to what former American Idol winner? (Kelly Clarkson)
  4. Asher James, who was the first of country music’s baby boom last year, just turned one.  His dad is Shay Mooney…who is part of what group? (Dan and Shay)
  5. What is the name of the collaboration that Justin Timberlake did with Chris Stapleton on JT’s upcoming album? (Say Something)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live