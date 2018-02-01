(Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)
Jenn from Addison brought a ton of energy this morning, but did it translate to a win in Roman’s College of Country Knowledge?
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- The Voice returns to NBC on February 26th. Trace Adkins says he will be joining what judge as an advisor on the show? (Blake Shelton)
- Chris Stapleton sang with Emmy Lou Harris at the Grammy’s. He joined Brothers Osbourne, Eric Church and this “I Could Use A Love Song” singer as performers. Who is she? (Maren Morris)
- Reba McEntire’s shoe collection includes 85 pairs of boots. McEntire used to be the step mother in law to what former American Idol winner? (Kelly Clarkson)
- Asher James, who was the first of country music’s baby boom last year, just turned one. His dad is Shay Mooney…who is part of what group? (Dan and Shay)
- What is the name of the collaboration that Justin Timberlake did with Chris Stapleton on JT’s upcoming album? (Say Something)