By Kimmie Caruba
Dan+Shay are wildly talented, & their songs, written about true love that they’ve witnessed & experienced for themselves have touched fans in a special way. Take their song “From the Ground Up,” for example, which was written about the love between their grandparents. It became a massively popular wedding song, especially among Dan+Shay fans.

One such person was Madeline, who happens to have some awesome parents… they asked Dan+Shay if they would come to her wedding and perform “From the Ground Up” live… and they SAID YES!! Talk about the best wedding crashing ever!

