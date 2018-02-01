Growing up, I would run home after school to watch shows like Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Will & Grace and Reba.
Will & Grace revived itself last year, much to the critic’s delight.
Sabrina is getting a dark, Netflix-inspired spin-off that will join it to the Riverdale franchise.
But, what about Reba?
Back in 2017, Reba McEntire walked the red carpet at the ACM Honors in Nashville and revealed whether or not the network would be into it.
“There have been some in the past and hopefully some in the future too,” she told Entertainment Tonight adding that the cast would “love to do it.”
She adds: “I know there has definitely been a lot of talk about it.
So, what has the cast of Reba been up to since the show ended?
