LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 15: Actress/singer Reba McEntire appears on the set of The WB's "Reba" at 20th Century Fox Studios on February 15, 2005 in Los Angeles, California.

Growing up, I would run home after school to watch shows like Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Will & Grace and Reba.

Will & Grace revived itself last year, much to the critic’s delight.

Sabrina is getting a dark, Netflix-inspired spin-off that will join it to the Riverdale franchise.

But, what about Reba?

Back in 2017, Reba McEntire walked the red carpet at the ACM Honors in Nashville and revealed whether or not the network would be into it.

“There have been some in the past and hopefully some in the future too,” she told Entertainment Tonight adding that the cast would “love to do it.”

Reba aired from 2001 to 2007 on The WB and The CW. Personally, I think enough time has passed for it to make sense, especially since we all realized just how much we missed the Barbara Jean and Reba hate-but-love relationship after seeing them together on a few episodes of Baby Daddy!

The show ended and Melissa Peterman’s schedule recently freed up…. just saying.

It seems like JoAnna Garcia Swisher, who played Reba’s daughter Cheyenne on the beloved series, totally agrees. “I definitely think it’s possible and I think everybody would love to,” she told Us Weekly. “There is so much love there and such fond memories of our time on the show. I feel like we kind of ended before we really wanted to and I think there is a lot of goodwill in that world and I know everybody would be supportive of it.” Apparently, the cast has even brainstormed some potentially new episodes. She adds: “I know there has definitely been a lot of talk about it. So, what has the cast of Reba been up to since the show ended?

Joanne Garcia – Cheyenne Hart

Joanne got married in 2010 to Nick Swisher and welcome 2 daughters. She remained in the spot light with roles in The Astronaut Wives Club and playing Ariel in Once Upon a Time. She’s currently signed on to ABC’s Gospel of Kevin.

Steve Howey – Van Montgomery

Steve married Sarah Shahi in 2009 and welcomed three kids. He’s made a name for himself playing Kevin on Shameless since 2011 and will be starring in upcoming comedy Unleashed.

Christopher Rich – Brock Hart

Christopher appeared on Melissa & Joey, guest-starred on Disney’s Shake It Up and scored a recurring role in his wife’s Polish-language TV Show “Wives of Hollywood.”

Melissa Peterman – Barbara Jean Booker Hart

She played Bonnie Wheeler in Freeform’s hilarious comedy Baby Daddy.

Mitch Holleman – Jake Hart

Little Jake is little no more. He stayed out of the spotlight for the most part but did have guest roles on Shake It Up and Bus Driver.

Scarlett Pomers – Kyra Hart