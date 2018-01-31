(Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

US99 afternoon Kasper proudly posted on Twitter the other day that his two year old daughter is now fully potty trained!

Emily is now a fully potty-trained 2-year-old! 🙌🏽 So…I guess this is where we part ways, diapers. pic.twitter.com/8Iy2fgS4jz — Kasper (@KasperShow) January 30, 2018

But the funny thing is, he mentioned this during a staff meting the other day but used the kiddie terms like potty, tinkle and the like while he did.

He had the room is hysterics with the story.

Stylz and Roman talked with Kasper this morning, as well as a whole bunch of parents who had similar stories as well!