Roman’s College of Country Knowledge headed across the Cheddar Curtain this morning.
Roman faced off with Crystal who is from Bristol, Wisconsin this morning!
No matter where you’re at, you can enroll by emailing Mornings@US99.com.
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- Miranda Lambert is going on tour with Little Big Town this summer. How many members of Little Big Town are there? (Four)
- “Burnin’ It Down”, “Any Ol’ Barstool”, “Dirt Road Anthem” and “Tonight Looks Good on You” are all by this artist. Who is he? (Jason Aldean)
- Brandon Lancaster says it’s the band members’ friendship that makes the group work so well. What group in Lancaster a part of? (LANCO)
- First she did a country music cover of Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” and now Lindsey Ell’s done the same thing with this artist’s new song “Filthy.” Who originally did that song? (Justin Timberlake)
- Dolly Parton just picked up not one but two Guinness World Records for her chart successes. In what state would you find Parton’s Dollywood theme park? (Tennessee)