Jan 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Lauren Akins (L) and Thomas Rhett arrive at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Thomas Rhett took to the Grammy red carpet to reveal that he and wife Lauren Akins want 5 children!

“In a perfect world, she would want five [kids],” the singer told UsWeekly. “I would be good with three, so we’ll probably have five.”

For now, the picture perfect family have two beautiful little girls — Willa Gray and Ada James — and Rhett reveals it’s already “chaotic.”

Willa was adopted from Uganda in May 2017; three months later, Lauren gave birth to Ada.

“They grow so fast. I know that is so cliché to hear, but my littlest is 6 months now, and our other one is 2 years,” added. “So, it’s fun to watch them grow and form into their personalities.”

While Ada is learning to roll over, Rhett says Willa is actually teaching him a thing or two!

“She blows my mind every day, she’s literally the smartest,” he gushed.. “I don’t know many 2-year-olds, but I feel like she’s extremely smart and she just continues to blow my mind every day. So, we’re having a blast being parents.”

We hope the new parents are enjoying their full house and wish them luck if they choose to expand!