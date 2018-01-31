Walker Hayes shot to fame with his amazing single, “You Broke Up with Me,” and with that comes a bit more time away from his big, ever-growing family! The dad of six, with his seventh on the way, makes sure that family is first when he IS home & includes his wife and kids in the process of his career as much as possible.

As you can imagine, having that many kids in one home can get chaotic, but Walker Hayes said in a recent interview that his secret is to let the kids be a part of the experience, and have memories.

He said, “I grew up in a house that everything was breakable, and you couldn’t dribble in the house or throw balls. Our house has holes in every wall and there’s drawing on every wall. So, that’s kinda how we roll.”

Hey, whatever works!! We bet the kids are some amazing artists!

More from the interview here.