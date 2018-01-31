Mar 21, 2016; Nashville, TN, USA; Nashville Predators center Mike Fisher (12) is recognized for his 1000 games played in the NHL with wife Carrie Underwood and son Isaiah at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Fans of the Nashville Predators are rejoicing after Carrie Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, announced that he would be returning to the team for the remainder of the season. Mike has been in retirement for the past 6 months and has said it used to bother him when players would come out of retirement, but after the team reached out, he agreed to come back for this season!!

Turns out he had been thinking about the offer for a bit, and Carrie Underwood was asking him often if he was going to go through with it — turns out she was ALL for it!