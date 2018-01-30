Trace Adkins (Wheelhouse Records)

By Annie Reuter

Trace Adkins is looking forward to a busy year. While the country singer will be assisting Blake Shelton as an advisor on The Voice, and will serve as tour support for Shelton’s Country Music Freaks Tour, he’ll also hit the road for a series of headlining dates.

Related: Trace Adkins Joins Blake Shelton On ‘The Voice’

Adkins’ How Did We Get Here Tour kicks off on April 5 in Biloxi, Mississippi, and runs through October 27 in Tunica, Mississippi. The country performer will hit more than 30 cities throughout the majority of 2018.

Ticket pre-sale for select dates begins January 30 at 10 a.m. local time with the pre-sale password: SOLDIER.

Trace Adkins’ How Did We Get Here Tour dates:

4/6 – Biloxi, MS @ IP Casino Resort

4/7 – Fort Worth, TX @ Billy Bob’s

5/1 – Bowling Green, KY @ Southern Kentucky Pac

5/5 – New Cumberland, WV @ Mountaineer Park

5/6 – Punxsutawney, PA @ Punxsutawney Community Center

5/11 – Bowler, WI @ Northstar Star Mohican Casino

5/12 – Hinckley, MN @ Grand Casino Hinckley Event Center

6/21 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

6/23 – Charles Town, WV @ Hollywood Casino

6/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Starlight Amphitheater

7/5 – Fayetteville, GA @ Southern Ground Amphitheater

7/7 – Vinton, LA @ Delta Downs

7/11 – Pauma Valley, CA @ Casino Pauma Showroom

7/12 – Santa Maria, CA @ Santa Barbara County Fair

7/15 – Sacramento, CA @ California State Fair

7/16 – Turlock, CA @ Stanislaus County Fair

7/18 – Eugene, OR @ Lane County Fair

7/19 – Worley, ID @ Coeur D’alene Casino

7/27 – Urbana, IL @ Champaign County Fair

7/31 – Petersburg, WV @ Tri County Fair

8/6 – Vale, SD @ Full Throttle Saloon

8/8 – Winnipeg, MB @ Club Regent

8/9 – Saskatoon, SK @ Saskatoon Prairieland Park

8/11 – Belvidere, IL @ Boone County Fair

9/8 – Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate Theater

9/10 – Wooster, OH @ Wayne Country Fair

9/14 – Hutchinson, KS @ Kansas State Fair

9/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sandia Resort & Casino

9/21 – Breham, TX @ Washington County Fair

9/22 – Garnett, KS @ Anderson County Cornstock

9/29 – Montgomery, AL @ Garrett Coliseum

9/30 – Mount Vernon, KY @ Renfro Valley Ent Center

10/26 – Bossier City, LA @ Horseshow Riverdome

10/27 – Tunica, MS @ Gold Strike