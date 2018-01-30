(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)
The questions in Roman’s College of Country Knowledge were extra hard this morning.
Did that help or hurt Roman or his opponent, Austin from Hammond, in today’s battle.
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- Chris Stapleton is featured on Justin Timberlake’s new album. Timberlake will be performing at what major upcoming sporting event? (Super Bowl)
- Maren Morris says that she wants her wedding to feel less like a wedding and more like a party. Who is she marrying? (Ryan Hurd)
- This member of Florida Georgia Line says that his wife Hayley and his new daughter Olivia are his inspirations for new music. Which member of FGL is this? (Tyler Hubbard)
- Rascal Flatts are touring this summer with Dan and Shay and Carly Pearce. Shay of Dan and Shay’s last name is Mooney. What is Dan’s last name? (Smyers)
- Kelly Clarkson told Extra that he daughter only likes to listen to songs that she performs….and no other artists. How many children does Clarkson have? (Two)