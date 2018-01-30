CHICAGO - MARCH 06: Deep dish pizzas are prepared at Connie's Pizza on March 6, 2008 in Chicago, Illinois. The cost of flour, a key ingredient in making pizza dough, has more than doubled in the past year because of high wheat prices caused by strong worldwide demand and increased price speculation. Connie's Pizza makes between 10 to 20 thousand pizzas each week. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Every morning, Roy & Viv have cereal for breakfast. Do you think they’d be happier if I offered them pizza?

According to a recent study by The Daily Meal, all types of pizza (cold, re-heated, store bought, fresh) are better than cereal because of the lack of sugar.

Pizza has carbs & proteins (maybe even some veggies too) that keep you fuller longer, even though the average slice of pizza has the same-ish calories as a bowl of cereal with whole milk.

What’s your vote?

