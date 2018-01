Labor Day weekend in Chicago just got a whole lot hotter.

Moments ago Luke Bryan announced his new 2018 tour, “What Makes You Country Tour XL” with two concerts Labor Day weekend, Saturday, September 1st and Sunday, September 2nd at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Special guests Sam Hunt and Jon Pardi will join Luke for both concerts.

