By Scott T. Sterling

Brett Eldredge and Lyft are raising money for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and they want fans to help support the cause.

The Round Up & Donate initiative allows Lyft users to make a direct donation to to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital whenever they use the ride-sharing app.

Eldredge kicked off their new union by spending quality time with some of the kids being cared for at the Memphis-based hospital, which is chronicled in a heartwarming video. Watch it below.

“I am so thankful to St. Jude for the opportunity to meet these incredible kids,” Eldredge explained in a press statement. “The courage and zest for life that they have is something that will inspire me forever. Now everyone can help make an impact with Lyft’s Round Up & Donate. I hope that everyone can see how powerful and simple it is to help by donating. Let’s give these children the life that they deserve.”

Lyft riders can make sure their ride helps St Jude’s by going into the ‘Settings’ section of their app and taping ‘Round Up & Donate.’ Lyft will automatically round-up your fares to the nearest dollar and donate the difference.