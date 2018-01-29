US*99 wants to send you on a vacation to Beaches Turks and Caicos Resort Villages and Spa!

Just listen each weekday from Monday, February 5th through Friday, February 9th for Stylz & Roman to give you the Beaches code word between 6am and 7am.

When they tell you to call in the 7am hour, know that code word, and be the 19th caller at 312-946-4995. You’ll win a 4-day / 3-night Luxury Included® vacation for two to Beaches Turks and Caicos Resort Villages and Spa from US*99, Chicago’s Hottest Country!