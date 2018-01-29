14 November 2017 - Nashville, Tennessee - Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, Lady Antebellum. 2017 CMA Country Christmas held at the Grand Ole Opry House. Photo Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia

It has been such a wonderful year for the country community — so many growing families. From engagements & weddings, to SO MANY BABIES.

Especially for Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum who has been expecting twin baby girls, which she announced on Monday, have arrived!!

According to her Instagram post, the girls were born early in the morning (of the 29th). The girls are healthy, and Hillary says she intends to share more soon!

She hasn’t announced names just yet.