Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber and Candance Cameron Bure at The Paley Center for Media's 11th Annual PaleyFest fall TV previews Los Angeles for Netflix: "Fuller House" held at The Paley Center For Media on September 14, 2017 in Beverly Hills, CA, USA (Photo by JC Olivera/Sipa USA)

Have mercy, Netflix has blessed us with a fourth season of Fuller House!

It was only a matter of time before Netflix gave the green light after leaving fans with a pretty big announcement from one of the characters in the season three finale, which was split up into two parts; part 1 premiered in September, while part two made its debut in December.

No word on when the series will premiere.

Fuller House is the reboot of the beloved 90s sitcom Full House. It follows sisters D.J Tanner-Fuller and Stephanie Tanner, along with D.J.’s rebellious boys — Jackson, Max, and newborn baby, Tommy Jr.— as they navigate family life in their childhood home in San Francisco.

Childhood bestie and self-proclaimed weirdo, Kimmy Gibbler, also lives in the house with her husband Fernando and daughter Ramona.

Hopefully, the OG characters continue making guest appearances — and maybe Mary-Kate or Ashley hop on the train this time, although we won’t hold our breath.