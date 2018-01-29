(Photo credit: NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP/Getty Images)

If you watched ESPN this weekend you probably saw this amazing shot by Evanston freshman Blake Peters.

UNBELIEVABLE ENDING!!! Freshman Blake Peters throws game winning 3-pointer length of the court to give Boys Basketball 45-44 #KitsWin over Maine South!!! pic.twitter.com/dTxYxaqDhV — Evanston Athletics (@ETHSports) January 27, 2018

He nailed an 80 foot shot that was three quarters length of the court to beat Maine South 45-44.

Stylz and Roman talked to him this morning about what it felt like to make a game winner like that and more importantly, if he’s getting more attention from the ladies after that game winner!