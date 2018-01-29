Filed Under:3 pointer, attention, Basketball, Evanston Township High School, game winner, Maine South High School, teammates
(Photo credit: NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP/Getty Images)

If you watched ESPN this weekend you probably saw this amazing shot by Evanston freshman Blake Peters.

He nailed an 80 foot shot that was three quarters length of the court to beat Maine South 45-44.

Stylz and Roman talked to him this morning about what it felt like to make a game winner like that and more importantly, if he’s getting more attention from the ladies after that game winner!

