Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Carrie Underwood didn’t get a ticket, this time.

The country star shared a personally harrowing moment from the road after she was pulled over for speeding.

Related: Carrie Underwood Shares Wrist Implant X-Ray

“Well, it happened today,” Underwood posted on Twitter. “After 18 years, I can no longer say I’ve never been pulled over for speeding. I feel so ashamed! I may or may not have cried in my car after the cop let me go.”

The singer added a trio of hashtags to her post: #RuleFollower, #GrannyDriver and #ImSorry.

See the post below.