While couples will be getting their romance on this Valentine’s Day you could be meeting your soulmate hundreds of feet up in the air.

Navy Pier is rallying behind the singles this “Hallmark Holiday” with their Spinning with Singles: Group Speed Dating on the Centennial Wheel event.

Basically, it’s speed dating but in the air. Which sounds a lot better than scrolling through Bumble/Hinge, watching sappy Lifetime movies and feeling sorry for yourself while munching on heart-shaped chocolate bars.

If you’re even a little bit curious, here’s how it works:

Six to eight daters will be seated in a gondola together based on interest (all one gender or half-men, half-women).

The group will be given icebreaker questions, which will stir up a group conversation.

After each rotation, the men, or half the same-sex gondola, will exit and rotate into a new car.

No pressure, right?

Of course, if you do find a potential suitor, Navy Pier is teaming up with Entertainment Cruises’ private charter yacht, Chicago Elite, for a dockside reception after the rotating dates.

No waiting for a possible second date in the future — you can test your chemistry right than and there while nibbling on hors-d’oeuvres, getting drinks from the open bar, and jamming to tunes from DJ LoveBug.

After 9pm, you decide where the night takes you!

Ready to take the first step towards your (possibly) happily-ever-after? Sign up HERE!

The event is $50 and runs from 6:30pm to 9:30pm! Space is limited!