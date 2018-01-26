The 2018 Chicago Auto Show runs February 10th – February 19th at McCormick Place!

It’s the largest auto show in North America, with nearly 1,000 different vehicles on display – including cars, trucks, SUVs, and experimental or concept cars.

US*99 will be broadcasting live from the show on Saturday, February 10th from 10am – 3pm. For more information and tickets, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com, visit their Facebook page at Facebook.com/Chicago Auto Show or Twitter @chiautoshow. You won’t want to miss it!

