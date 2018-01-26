There wasn’t a dry eye in the room.

One of the things I love about Ellen DeGeneres (happy birthday btw) is her unsatiable desire to do-good for her viewers.

Before her 60th birthday special, the talk show host sifted through some fan mail and stumbled upon a letter from Navy soldier Noah Copeland.

Copeland wrote to her about his girlfriend Maura Gonsalves, who was a self-proclaimed Ellen superfan.

Ellen was so touched by the note — which went into detail about his deployment — that she invited Maura, already tearing up in the audience, on-stage.

Maura then told the story of how she hasn’t seen Noah in over a year as he was deployed and they had no clue when he was coming back.

Little did she know, Ellen had already organized his return and he was waiting for her backstage!

Check out the heartwarming video in the player above. Happiness literally radiates from Maura as she jumps into Noah’s arms.

And of course, in true Ellen style, that wasn’t the only surprise she had to for the loving couple!

When it comes to military reunion videos, this is by far one of our favorites!