By Kimmie Caruba
Photo by: Kimmie Caruba

We have ALWAYS wanted to know what man’s best friend has REALLY been saying to us… those different barks, looks… what does that specific meow from you cat mean?

We could FINALLY get the answers.

The technology is coming (finally).

A professor is working to use AI technology to develop a translator for cats & dogs. The possibility of this breakthrough, and it’s possibility in the next 10 years is being backed by Amazon!

